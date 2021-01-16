Tim Steller's opinion: Nonviolence, rule of law should be bedrock principles

For me, nonviolence is bedrock. Over the summer, people justified violence as an expression of rage caused by racism. Maybe for some, but it’s too much to ask of a society or justice system to separate justified feelings of rage from unjustified lust for destruction.

Consider that on Jan. 6, the Capitol insurrectionists also justified their violence as a way for people to overturn a historic injustice — a stolen presidential election. They appeared to sincerely believe that false claim, stoked expertly by the president.

But violence is not a necessary tactic. King showed that nonviolent demonstrations were not submissive acts, even though they were peaceful.

He wrote in the letter, “Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and establish such creative tension that a community that has consistently refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. It seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored.”

King was not so worried about breaking the law — he differentiated between “just” and “unjust” laws.