Tim Steller's opinion: Outside money pushing for re-election of Hernandez siblings

Cano and Alma Hernandez were fellow legislative rookies who started their careers in the 2019 session, but they have grown apart. Another Democratic candidate, Javier Soto, is also is running in the district. Cano says their differences are about policy, such as a vote on a bill that preempted cities from passing new energy regulations.

Cano voted against it; both Hernandez siblings voted for it.

“I don’t support members in safe Democratic districts voting with the (Republican) majority on key pieces of legislation, much less one that is anti-environment,” Cano said.

“It is not the individual that we are criticizing — it is the amount of money, the industries, the voting records.”

I spoke with Alma and Daniel Hernandez in a three-way phone call Tuesday morning, and they said they have no knowledge of the groups spending outside money in support of them. They’re not supposed to — coordinating with outside groups is illegal.

The two of them have been successful fundraisers on their own. Beyond Alma’s haul, Daniel has raised $105,948 for his own campaign. That’s big money for a Southern Arizona legislative campaign and far more than their opponents have raised.