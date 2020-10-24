Tim Steller's opinion: Partisan police-union members don't belong at polls

ICE has even taken out six billboards showing “criminal aliens” wanted for various crimes and saying “Sanctuary policies are a real danger.” They happen to be placed in Pennsylvania, one of the critical states in this year’s presidential election.

These efforts by federal agencies are out of bounds — using taxpayer money to advocate for the president — but of course, the line officers and their unions are free to endorse whoever they want. It’s their right.

The thing is, when you advocate for a political candidate or position, you lose any public perception of neutrality you may have. Take it from me — I know, having lost some readers for my persistent anti-Trumpism and other opinions.

That’s OK. It’s a cost of taking a political stand. In this case, the cost also happens to include some lost overtime for Tucson officers who were working these shifts off duty.

On Twitter, Police Chief Chris Magnus reassured the public: “Just to be clear, we will have ample officers checking on & patrolling around polling places. This is not an ‘either-or’ situation.”