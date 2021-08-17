Tim Steller's opinion: Pima County smart to choose incentives over Tucson's punitive approach

The city's punitive policy was closer to what Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz wanted the county to embrace. Heinz proposed mandating masks in schools in Pima County, among other measures.

When the chair of the board, Sharon Bronson, tried to delay considering Heinz's proposal altogether, he tweeted out her office phone number and asked people to call and complain.

In the end, though, the board acted more like Nikki Lee. They were cautious, offering a $300 bonus and three days off to any Pima County employee who gets vaccinated. Those already vaccinated also can take advantage of the offer.

It's a carrot, but with the threat of the stick. When the board gets back together Sept. 7, they will consider raising health-insurance rates for county employees who do not get vaccinated.

The county did not get any unwanted attention from its employees or the governor.

Ducey also wants into the incentive game, but he seems to have misunderstood the purpose of it — to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Instead, Ducey issued a coronavirus-supporting executive order Tuesday that gives financial incentives to schools who don't follow public-health guidelines.