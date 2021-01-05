Tim Steller's opinion: Pro-Trump extremists pose as electoral victims to steal your vote

Sen. Kelly Townsend, a Mesa Republican, has zoomed right past demanding a “forensic audit” to demand that the Arizona Legislature vote to seat Trump’s electors. She’s no longer interested in proving any wrongdoing. She just wants to race to the end of this transparently fake pursuit and declare Trump the victor.

All of this, of course, is false. How do we know?

There were about a dozen lawsuits filed in Arizona and federal courts about the conduct of the state’s election. Not one was filed in Pima County. Not one, even though Trump, through Finchem, now insists that thousands of illegal votes were “injected” here.

Most of the lawsuits were thrown out with disdain because they were baseless and ridiculous. One revealed a handful of mistakes in recording the votes on ballots that had to be duplicated to be counted. This was a problem, for sure, but not fraud and not a problem that would change the outcome.

“A judge cannot change election rules whenever someone has ‘questions’ or ‘concerns’ about the results,” Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said in his Dec. 22 ruling on a lawsuit by the Arizona Republican Party asking the judge to order new hand counts.