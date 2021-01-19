Tim Steller's opinion: Pro-Trump 'real Americans' now must acknowledge anti-Trump America

After winning thanks to the magic of the electoral college, Trump spent his presidency catering strictly to his supporters, lashing out against his opponents and painting them as a hated other.

Via Twitter, Trump said this in July 2019 about four American members of Congress:

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Three of the four people he was referring to were born in the United States — only one, Rep. Ilhan Omar, was born overseas. But being Democrats, being from cities, being brown-skinned, or having names that aren’t traditionally Anglo, made them essentially foreign to Trump.

This might not matter much if it didn’t justify his supporters’ efforts to throw out the votes of people they consider insufficiently American, and to violently overturn the election.