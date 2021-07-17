Tim Steller's opinion: Quarantine overreach shows governor playing politics with pandemic

So, even as the delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to spread faster again, Ducey has used his emergency public-health powers to work against public-health measures.

That’s what he did in June, when he signed an executive order preventing universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines or documentation of them, even while the universities continue to require other vaccines. He also signed an executive order preventing schools from banning masks, before each of those measures became laws.

In the most recent case, Harrier noted in her letter that children under age 12 can’t get the vaccine and that potentially an exposure in a classroom could empty it for two weeks under the districts’ quarantine rules. But that’s prejudging and misunderstanding how public health officials handle possible quarantines, Garcia said.

The Pima County Health Department works closely with schools and can be more specific than to quarantine a whole classroom just because one student was exposed, Garcia said. For example, a group of friends who spend more time together, rather than a whole class, might be considered exposed if one gets sick or has close contact with a COVID-19-positive person.