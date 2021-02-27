Tim Steller's opinion: Rather than broaden appeal, Arizona's GOP seeks to shrink electorate

Gowan, normally an understated presence as chair, took some umbrage at Gulotta’s characterization of his motives.

“I know the intent,” Gowan said. “The intent is to get ourselves to vote faster.”

When asked if he ran these proposals past the state’s county recorders, Gowan said he did — at least one of them.

“I have a favorite county recorder who I tend to work with,” he said coyly.

That recorder, I clarified Friday, is Cochise County’s David Stevens, with whom Gowan worked closely when they were both in the state House. Some of the ideas in the bill Stevens had proposed when he was in the Legislature, he told me.

As to the reduced time for early voting, Stevens said “It gives you less time to lose the ballot.” Too many people lose their ballots, requiring higher costs for printing and mailing additional ballots, he said. Fewer would lose them if they had them less time, he reasoned.