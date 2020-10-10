Tim Steller's opinion: Republican sheriff's re-election depends on Pima County Democrats

“TPD has done an outstanding job implementing a deflection program,” Feinman said. “The sheriff has refused to implement this program.”

Napier said he’s willing to pursue changing the laws, but he’s following them as they are.

“Statutorily, the possession of hard narcotics is a felony,” he said. “I can’t in good conscience tell my deputies to ignore the law. Do we really want to empower the sheriff to decide what are good laws and what are bad laws?”

Nanos also noted the sheriff has been unwilling to outfit deputies with body cameras, something many departments in the area already do. Napier said it’s a matter of money — not the cost of the cameras, but the management of the system that runs them and stores the information.

“His story is, they’re very costly. It is,” Nanos said. But, “you prioritize things.”

Nanos was part of the old guard that ran the department for decades under former Sheriff Clarence Dupnik, but he has presented himself as the candidate for real reform this year. He has the baggage, though, of a scandal that occurred during his tenure, which led to the indictment and conviction of the number two official in the department for misuse of federal money.