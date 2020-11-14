Tim Steller's opinion: Resilient Tucson youth facing down pandemic-era

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t left any of us unscathed, but it’s really taken a toll on young people.

The quarantines and restrictions counter their natural inclination to get together and grow as a group.

But it’s even harder when you’re senior class president at your high school.

And living with your grandparents.

And volunteering lots of hours to win a scholarship.

And start working full time.

And you get a bad case of COVID-19.

The challenges have tested Vanessa Silva, 19, a Sunnyside High School grad now attending her first semester at the University of Arizona. Despite the odds, she’s passing.

Silva has been living with her grandparents for most of her life. As a student at Apollo Middle School, Silva got help from a counselor, Rubi Soto, dealing with the family problems that led her to live away from her mother and her father.

Soto connected Silva to Youth on Their Own, a local nonprofit that helps teens experiencing homelessness or something close, as Silva was. She qualified since she didn’t get any assistance from her parents.

The program gave Silva a stipend during high school to afford expenses like school supplies and occasional gift cards for necessities like clothing. She thrived in school.

Silva took Advanced Placement classes, got involved with the student council and was elected class president when she was a junior and when she was a senior.

Her senior class, of course, was the ill-fated class of 2020. Her junior year, as class president, she had helped plan activities like prom. Her senior year, she ended up getting the graduates yard signs people put out in their yards to congratulate their graduating seniors.