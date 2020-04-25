Tim Steller's opinion: Responsibility comes with freedom when shutdowns ease

For a month we’ve been pretty good about following state and local shutdown orders.

We’ve mostly stayed home, mostly avoided big gatherings, mostly kept a 6-foot distance from each other. Mostly.

But the atmosphere is gradually changing. Governments are laying out their criteria for lifting some of the orders. More and more people are out on the streets. There’s growing pressure to “reopen.”

That’s natural: We Americans aren’t known for our obedience to authority or our strict adherence to social norms. We’re individualistic.

Soon that individualism will be put to a test —to see if free individuals will be able to take responsibility for the collective good.

While government edicts have led our response to the coronavirus pandemic, our decision to follow them has largely been one of free will, not coercion by the threat of fines or arrest.

We’ve agreed to give up some of our freedom of assembly for a period to slow the spread of the virus.

In coming months, though, our success at containing the pandemic will come down to individuals acting responsibly on their own. That has me worried.

Let me take you on a little shopping trip to Home Depot to explain why. I was there on Sunday, because I needed to buy a list of different items and wasn’t sure which of a variety of fasteners and drill bits to buy without looking at them. I couldn’t make a pick-up order.

The store was monitoring the number of people allowed in, but there was no line, and inside people’s behavior was all over the map.