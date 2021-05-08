Tim Steller's opinion: Sex crime arrests too common among Border Patrol agents

Daly began work as an agent in November 1999 and retired as a supervisory agent stationed in Douglas shortly after he reached 20 years service, in December 2019.

He was identified as a suspect because departments received funding to go through backlogged sexual assault kits. Mesa police said in a press release that they identified Daly as a suspect in February and learned that he lived near each of the places where the rapes occurred — in Mesa, Gilbert and Bisbee — at the times they occurred. In April, DNA linked Daly to two of the sexual assaults in Mesa and Gilbert, Mesa police said.

Though plenty of cases, like the one against Daly, come to light, more allegations of sexual assault are lodged against agents than we hear about, Budd noted. It’s harder for the agency to bury them in bureaucracy when another agency — like Mesa, Tucson or Sierra Vista police — makes the case.

“There’s a lot of cases that just go away,” she said. “It’s a problem when they get caught by other agencies.”

If the Border Patrol is like society at large, more cases occur than are ever reported. There is certainly opportunity in the remote locations worked by agents, where they encounter vulnerable people.