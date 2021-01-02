Tim Steller's opinion: Sheriff from the borderland stood against border alarmism

Obviously we didn’t have a TV. We didn’t have a phone. Later on when we moved out of there, we managed to have that. But at that time we didn’t have any of those amenities. We played all day. We built kites. We spun tops, we played marbles and we played baseball and football, basketball, hide-and-go-seek, everything that we could do to fill in that day. And we were happy.

Q: How was it growing up as a Spanish speaker in those days?

A: I went to the Elm Street School, which was just up the hill from me. At that time, you know, they didn’t want you to speak Spanish. None of my family spoke English. So when I went into kindergarten, I got into an immersion program. I mean, I had to learn. By the second or third grade, I was reading and writing, but I had nobody to talk English with around my family, and probably not too many people around the neighborhood either. Everybody spoke Spanish.

You were not supposed to be speaking Spanish because it was an ‘inferior’ language in the United States. And now look at it. It’s so important. Now, you know, all of the kids here are bilingual practically, and they’re marketable because they know Spanish.

Q: What was the crime like when you were with the Police Department from the 1960s through the 1980s?