Tim Steller's opinion: Shocking attack on Tucson's helpers can reinforce faith in each other

Listen to what Luis Bravo, 38, told Arizona Daily Star reporter Eddie Celaya and photographer Rebecca Sasnett about responding to Sunday afternoon’s fire on the street where he lives.

“My instinct being, hey, we all know each other here, we all take care of each other, I ran over there to make sure if there was anyone in there.”

“At the same time I’m getting to the corner of the house, the other gentleman comes with me. We started banging on the windows. He stays in the front, I go on the side of the house to try to bang on the back windows.”

They started to leave when Tucson firefighters arrived, but that’s also when the attacker showed up, apparently after shooting the two EMTs, and started firing at them.

The other neighbor was Cory Saunders — shot and killed for instinctively trying to help out.

He and his girlfriend, Melissa Snyder, smelled smoke when they were in their kitchen. They looked in their backyard, then opened the front door to see the house down the street on fire.

They were familiar with the house, having brought food over there after Scarlett’s mother and stepfather were killed in a January fire. They knew three kids and their mother lived there.