Tim Steller's opinion: Sick around gem show time? It probably wasn't COVID-19

Lots of Tucsonans got sick in late January or early February and have spent the last couple of months wondering if they had COVID-19.

The culprit everyone points their finger at: The gem show. The annual Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, which runs for two weeks usually starting in the last days of January, attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world, and we interact with them at restaurants, hotels, theaters, at the shows themselves.

It’s so common that people pass around sicknesses at the show that it’s long been nicknamed The Germ Show.

But thanks to genetic sequencing and antibody testing, we can start to come to a pretty strong conclusion about whether COVID-19 arrived in Tucson then and circulated along with the cash and fossils. The best information so far: It probably did not.

Your sickness, if you got sick then, was probably just a flu or another common illness.

That conclusion comes from a variety of sources. One of the most interesting is the genetic sequencing done by Michael Worobey, a friend of mine who heads the University of Arizona’s department of ecology and evolutionary biology.

By analyzing the genetic mutations of the virus from samples taken in Arizona, Worobey and colleagues can trace back when the initial clusters of infection were happening here. These mutations happen in the novel coronavirus at a pace of one every two weeks, he said.

“We have evidence that if you’re as generous as possible, there could be an Arizona cluster that goes back as far as mid-February,” he said. “We think later February and March is more likely for when the first productive transmission clusters got started.”