Tim Steller's opinion: Some Tucson businesses close early despite curfew exemption

Gov. Doug Ducey’s curfew order was supposed to keep life normal for businesses still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, along with their customers.

The order specifically exempted from the statewide 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew those people operating a private business, along with people going to a private business, or those specifically going to get food.

Nice idea — didn’t work.

Across Tucson, businesses have been closing early all week, citing the curfew as the reason. They don’t have to, but they’re doing so anyway out of either confusion or caution.

The most shocking change for many shoppers was at Walmart. Its stores that previously closed at 8:30 p.m. have been closing at 5 p.m.

Walgreens stores, even the 24-hour ones, have been closing at 7 p.m.

Safeway, Fry’s, Lowe’s and CVS have been closing earlier than usual at 8 p.m. Target was closing at 8, too, but has resumed regular hours, at least at the El Con store I visited Wednesday.

Chain stores were pretty uniform both in their hours, and in their boilerplate responses when I asked them why they closed early, since they don’t have to.

Fry’s responded: “The safety of our associates, customers and the community is always our top priority. At this time we are closing all our stores at 8 p.m. The remainder of the week we will evaluate the situation on a daily basis and adjust our store closing hours as needed.”

Safeway and Albertsons: “In response to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide Declaration of Emergency that includes an 8 p.m. curfew, Albertsons and Safeway locations throughout Arizona will close at 8 p.m., and this will remain in effect until Monday, June 8, at 5 a.m. unless otherwise extended.”