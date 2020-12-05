Tim Steller's opinion: Spend now to help those hurt by curfews, other anti-pandemic measures

Owners of bars and restaurants are feeling targeted again.

The Tucson City Council approved an emergency anti-COVID 19 measure Tuesday that may not be directly aimed at them, but strikes them that way.

“We feel like we’re being targeted,” said Darel Harrison, owner of the Music Box Lounge, 6951 E. 22nd St. “They didn’t want to call it a bar curfew, but they exempted everything else.”

The curfew that went into effect Friday night, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., doesn’t close Tucson bars and restaurants at 10, but if you leave to go home after that time, you’re formally in violation. Harrison said his bar will be closing at 10, which hurts, since the Music Box does most of its business between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

It especially hurts because it is among the many bars and restaurants where owners and their staffs have worked to come into compliance with the county’s COVID-19 regulations.

But this is the tough position we’re in. Government officials are facing dilemma on top of dilemma, especially after public-health experts warned recently of impending disaster in Arizona.

Even the most minimal measure recommended by health officials, a curfew, hurts part of the populace that has already suffered disproportionately. But it is the least we can do to avoid overwhelming the hospitals.

The only way to square that circle — to help the people we’re hurting with our minimal measures — is to pay them for the trouble. That’s something we can afford to do now, as a bridge to the next lull in the pandemic, and to the vaccine.