Tim Steller's opinion: Spring fever works with coronavirus variants to prolong pandemic

People celebrated over the weekend. UA-area bars like Gentle Ben’s were packed, and things are poised to get more crazy with the warmer weather here and the Wildcats in the Final Four.

Most of us are probably feeling the restlessness to some extent — that need to break out of our pandemic limits. Imagine how bad the urge is for young people.

“We are very concerned about COVID exhaustion,” Robbins said. “People are just yearning to be together again to do those high fives and hugs and parties. But we’ve got to hang in there a littler longer.”

The struggle is probably harder than it should be. On Thursday, the state health director Dr. Cara Christ announced the state is removing all limits on gatherings, as well as mask mandates.

She justified the decision based on the facts that cases are way down, hospitals have plenty of capacity, and those who are most vulnerable have largely been vaccinated in Arizona.

The state has also been under strong political pressure from the right to remove restrictions.