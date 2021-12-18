Tim Steller's opinion: Strap in for possible last bad wave of COVID-19 pandemic

One, Chad McBroom, died in August of COVID-19. Two others died in November — Anibal "Tony" Perez and Martin Barrios. The agency did not verify the apparent cause of death, COVID-19, but instead referred to the deaths obliquely as being "in the line of duty."

The agency's insistence on publicizing the deaths as on-duty, while obscuring the causes, feels like a return to the stigma that colored the earliest days of the pandemic. It's out of touch with the moment, when we must recognize reality and redouble our efforts.

None of us knows exactly how to get past the pandemic. If we did, we'd be done by now.

But to help out the hospitals and minimize its effects, we at least have to acknowledge it's back. Then, we can use experience to give us some cause for hope.

Experience tells us what works to keep us at least from not getting hospitalized, if not from getting sick. Get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask indoors, keep physical distance, improve filters on indoor ventilation, get in good physical condition.