Tim Steller's opinion: Time is now for Congress, Arizona to give pandemic relief

The political gamesmanship means help is coming too late for the Café Poca Cosa and other local businesses.

But the federal government isn’t the only entity with options. The state Legislature adjourned quickly after passing a slapdash budget in March and hasn’t met since. They gave Gov. Doug Ducey $50 million from the state’s $1 billion rainy-day fund to spend as he wished on the COVID crisis and left it at that.

The surge in unemployment, and unemployment benefits, brought a wave of filings that overwhelmed the state’s systems, even after they brought on more help. I’ve faced this problem myself when trying, and failing, to get coverage for two weeks of COVID-caused furloughs at the Star.

Due to a problem with my electronic filings, I need to speak with someone at DES, but when I call, the recorded voice always says “the queue is full” and they aren’t taking more calls. The money isn’t essential to me, because I’ve been working full time since May. So I haven’t called numerous times a day, as you apparently need to do to get attention.

But that gave me a window into what people in more dire situations are facing. And yet the state Legislature has not really responded. It deferred to the governor for eviction-relief measures and other responses.