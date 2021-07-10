Tim Steller's opinion: To solve real border crisis, let Mexican travelers into Arizona

That means port staff will be in high demand. Lifting Title 42 at the same time could also create an increased flow of people without visas — asylum seekers as well as economic migrants, stressing both the ports and the Border Patrol, he said.

Chamberlain wants to see a phased reopening, with the ports reopening to visitors first, then other border policies loosening later.

Guadalupe Ramirez, the CBP director of field operations overseeing Arizona’s ports of entry, told the exporters meeting that he could make reopening work, although many newer staff need to go through training delayed by the pandemic to be able to play all the roles required at the port. It will take work, but it can be done.

Frankly, it’s overdue: If American nationals can cross into Mexico despite the pandemic, then Mexican nationals with visas can cross into the U.S. Beyond that, the pandemic precautions we require are up to us, and can be customized as the situation changes.

That would start to solve the real crisis afflicting Arizona’s border-town residents.

