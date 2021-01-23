Tim Steller's opinion: Trump-pardoned Steve Bannon should face prosecution in Arizona

Of the four co-defendants, Trump pardoned only Bannon.

This wasn’t about correcting an injustice, which is the reason presidents have pardon power. Like so many of Trump’s pardons, this one intended to excuse a friend or ally from responsibility for his actions.

Further, it could potentially protect Trump himself. Without pending criminal charges against Bannon, federal prosecutors have no leverage to convince him to supply any incriminating evidence he might have against Trump.

All in all, it was another abuse of the pardon power, which the founders intended to be corrected through impeachment of the president. Of course it is too late for that.

But justice for Bannon remains plausible, because the acts he is accused of are also considered state crimes, and state prosecutions aren’t covered by the pardon. It only excuses him from prosecution under federal law.

This is where the Arizona Attorney General’s Office or the Pima County Attorney’s Office should step in.

You see, the conspiracy that federal prosecutors alleged has strong links to Arizona. You could almost say it started in Pima County.