Tim Steller's opinion: Trumpism ascendant in Arizona again as GOP politicians court voters

Arizona voters rejected Donald Trump and his movement at the polls in November, but Trumpism is ascendant once more, dominating our state’s public life.

Trumpism is the buffelgrass of Arizona politics, taking over the landscape even after it’s been rooted out or burned away.

That was evident last week at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where self-proclaimed “auditors” of Maricopa County’s election took charge of 2.1 million ballots. The so-called audit run by pro-Trump conspiracists went off the rails right away, an echo of Trump’s chaotic presidency.

But you can also see the persistence of Trumpism in Gov. Doug Ducey’s deployment of the National Guard to the border, in Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s embrace of executions, and in the division of the state GOP. In Arizona, Trumpism has the initiative even after Trump himself left the scene, and even though Republicans account for just 35% of state voters.

While Trump enthusiasts make up a minority of Arizona voters, they dominate the party that still, barely, runs the state.

That’s why on Friday, there began an “audit” of Maricopa County’s votes that is intended to prove Donald Trump was somehow cheated.