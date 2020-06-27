Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson police delay in reporting in-custody death left feeling of deception

“They were there to arrest him, and that never changed. That was priority number 1 when they got there, and it remained priority No. 1. When he showed signs of distress, that should have become priority number 2.”

Coronado has accepted Magnus’ explanation so far, and the family rejected the idea that Magnus’ offered resignation should be accepted. But he also reserved judgment.

“Right now, the chief’s explanation is more on the side of the bureaucratic delay that was necessary. I don’t have enough information for me to be able to say it was a cover-up. I’m going to take that at face value. If something new comes up, I will change my mind.”

Magnus told me the offer to resign “was a highly personal decision” that he didn’t share with city leaders in advance.

“I think it’s a demonstration of personal responsibility to offer a resignation,” he said. “If they had decided to accept it and decided to move forward with that, I would have been alright with that.”

Of course, City Manager Michael Ortega, Mayor Regina Romero and the council decided not to accept his offer. That’s OK — the police chief serves at their pleasure anyway.

Now there’s time to learn the details of how the police department handled the death of Ingram-Lopez and consider the questions of delay and deception. And we can chart a way forward that ensures deaths like his aren’t just the exception, but don’t happen at all.

