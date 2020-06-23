Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson police handling of death seems suspicious, but council should keep working

“I let folks know that if it couldn’t be postponed, I wasn’t going to attend,” she told me.

She explained in a Facebook post she wouldn’t attend the meeting “because of the tragedy and death of one of our community members at the hands of Tucson police officers.”

“I do not take my responsibilities as a council member lightly, and I cannot, in good conscience, sit by and conduct business as usual without addressing this tragedy.”

The incident came as a shock in part because local police are generally quick to report when they kill someone in the usual scenario — a confrontation that leads to a shooting. In-custody deaths have also occurred at the Pima County jail, and the Sheriff’s Department reports them relatively promptly.

So it’s strange that this police case, an in-custody death, took two months to come to public attention. It’s especially eyebrow-raising because two weeks ago Police Chief Chris Magnus spent an hour at the council’s study session extolling the department’s record of progressive reforms.

It wasn’t till a week later that City Manager Michael Ortega and the council members were informed of the in-custody death.