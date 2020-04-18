Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson’s favorite gathering spots would be most imperiled by long shutdown

The economy hasn’t stopped. Manufacturers are still churning out products. Distributors are distributing them. Even some retailers are selling.

But the businesses we cherish and identify with, the ones that make this community a community — they’re closed.

The coffee shops and restaurants, bars and movie theaters, bowling alleys and gyms. The places we go when we’re not at work or at home. The places we hang out. They’re not just closed — many are endangered if the shutdown goes on too long.

It’s the cruel nature of the pandemic. The places we gather to enjoy each other and ourselves are the places that raise the risk of transmission by our sheer proximity.

Equally cruel: These also tend to be businesses that are small and locally owned, financially fragile by their nature.

“Anything that involves gathering together in groups, particularly larger groups, got hit hard and got hit first,” said University of Arizona economist George Hammond, director of the Eller College’s Economic and Business Research Center.

Places like Catalina Brewing Co., a bike-themed brewery near West Ina Road and Interstate 10, at 6918 N. Camino Martin. They’re selling beer on a take-out basis, but it’s not the same, said co-owner Brian Vance.

“The people that love coming here and miss being here are the ones who are coming in and getting beer,” he said. “They get their beer, with the little X’s on the floor 6 feet apart. Our regulars are in once a week, but it’s not enough.”