Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson's latest real estate run-up claims victims

It’s become an impossible time for anyone on the edges of the market, she said.

“You can’t even put in an offer at asking price, because you’ll be outbid. It’s just a free-for-all,” she told me. “Forget having a VA or FHA loan.”

“I was doing 20% over list price,” she said. “You have to be flush with extra money and willing to pay over at this point.”

Anything paid beyond the market value must come in cash, of course, because no bank will finance for more than the property’s value.

Not long ago, Ream said, sellers would often be willing to help out buyers in tricky situations, even maybe selling to a lower bidder if it was someone who needed help. Not anymore. There’s too much money to be made.

“The divide between people who can own homes and people who can’t is getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said.

A funeral and an eviction

In the aftermath of Greg Wilson’s death, the surviving Wilson family members tried to resolve the problem that Greg had been unable to. They tried to buy the house from First Federal, which owns 16 homes in Pima County now, according to assessor’s records.