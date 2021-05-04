Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson's new equity office putting cart before horse

“If I am of whiteness, there is no hope for me to be able to act toward equity or to act toward justice,” he said. “The reason this is so important is that, it tells us, no matter how great our intentions might be, no matter other aspects of our identity that make us marginalized — whether it’s our LGBTQ identity or our disabled identity or what have you — we can still make choices that invest in systems that were built to serve the idea of whiteness.”

At that meeting, Santa Cruz said we need to “normalize these conversations even when they feel uncomfortable. We need to get through that so we can really serve our community members in the city of Tucson.”

In that spirit, I wonder why Santa Cruz, Romero and Uhlich are proposing an office of four full-time employees, at least one likely making $100,000 per year, before the city has performed an equity audit. Clearly, an outside firm would be happy to take city money to audit our hiring and spending in view of how it treats marginalized groups.