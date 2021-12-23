Tim Steller's opinion: UA's reputation as employer demands repaying furlough money

"There’s a lot of money in reserve in colleges — lots," Robbins said. "I know it’s encumbered and there’s plans for the future, but we could go back to those funds."

But Leila Hudson, a professor of Middle Eastern and North African studies, told me it would be unfair to put the burden of paying employees back on the colleges.

"It was central administration that imposed the furlough," said Hudson, a member of the Coalition for Academic Justice at the University of Arizona. "So it’s central administration who should give it back."

Many UA employees who received the salary cuts weren't really in a position to take the time off that came with their required furlough days. It's in the nature of the work, Rhoades and Hudson said.

"The idea that people worked fewer days is a fiction," Rhoades said. Due to the pandemic, "We actually did more work."

Hudson added: "You don’t stop thinking, you don’t stop reading, you don’t stop writing."