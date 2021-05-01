Tim Steller's opinion: Warming climate means Tucson needs more trees, may have less water for them

Across Lincoln Park Friday, crews of three or four people dug up dirt, put young trees in the ground, and filled in the holes.

By the end of the Arbor Day event, 62 new velvet mesquite, live oak, netleaf hackberry and other trees were planted near the park's soccer fields. It was part of Mayor Regina Romero's initiative to establish a million new trees in Tucson by 2030.

What they did Friday is the easy part.

The hard part began weeks before and will continue for years after. The hard part, in the desert, is keeping trees alive through their first couple of years, then on through the overheated summers and unending drought.

That, of course, means watering. The paradoxical effect of our warming, drying climate is that we need more trees to protect ourselves from its effects, but that means using precious, dwindling water to grow trees where, in some cases, they wouldn't naturally thrive.

At Lincoln Park, the solution is simple, and just required some parts and work: Irrigation with reclaimed water. Before the event Friday, city parks workers tied each of the tree-planting sites into the park's irrigation system, as Dominic Rullo, the irrigation supervisor for Tucson parks, explained to me.