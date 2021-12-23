Tim Steller's opinion: 'Warning shots' a risk in self-defense, Tucson cases show

Vondell said he’d had bad experiences with the man in the past, including a time the man threw a shovel at him, and they exchanged words that morning over a wall about 5 1/2 feet high. A video of the incident, taken by a neighbor, shows Vondell telling him to “leave.” Then a few seconds later, he tells the man “give me that grinder right now” three times. Then there’s a shot.

Vondell told me he thought the man had stolen tools — that’s why he was demanding the grinder, to take the serial number off of it and pass it on to authorities.

“He pulled a pocket knife out and said he was going to jump over the wall,” Vondell told me.

“I had a 9 mm (pistol) under my shirt. It was in a holster. I pulled it out fast and discharged,” said Vondell, who has concealed-carry training. “I aimed it I would say no more than 6, 7 feet to my left, (and to) his right through a gap in the wall.”

The man left, then Vondell did, he said, heading with his son to Sahuarita.

Neighbors called police, and they arrested Vondell in his neighborhood the next day. A grand jury indicted him March 15 on one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in or into city limits, a class 6 felony.