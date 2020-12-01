Tim Steller's opinion: You can count on Ducey to do the bare minimum

We can count on Gov. Doug Ducey for one thing.

Time and again, he has shown that if he absolutely has to do something, he will do the bare minimum.

When crises are facing the state, it would usually be better if he did more, sooner. But that’s not the Ducey way.

This became clear again Monday, when the two crises of the moment hit key inflection points. Rudy Giuliani brought his “election fraud” circus to Arizona on the same day Arizona officials were required to certify the state’s election results.

And in Tucson, Mayor Regina Romero proposed a new curfew in the city to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, blaming the governor’s inaction for forcing her hand. It’s a questionable idea but made in a vacuum left by the governor.

Ducey surprised and pleased many Arizona Democrats, moderates and realistic Republicans when he signed the election certification.

He even ignored a call from the White House that came in as he went through the signing ceremony, symbolically silencing “Hail to the Chief,” the ringtone Ducey gave to the White House on his mobile phone.

It pleased people like me that he did it, since Ducey was such a strong Trump supporter in the presidential campaign, and the president was beseeching him not to certify. Trump went on to blast the governor Monday evening, after Ducey certified the election, in a live call to the Giuliani show in Phoenix and via Twitter.

But Ducey’s certification wasn’t an act of great bravery. The governor is required by law to certify on the fourth Monday in November the election canvass that each of Arizona’s 15 counties had already certified. Only the wild flailing of a desperate president made a routine, minimal act seem brave.