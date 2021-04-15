Tim Steller's Political Notebook: Tucson interview ignites new blazes in Arizona GOP wildfire

Ward, who is a physician, went on to say: "From the beginning, whenever Gov. Ducey banned the use of hydroxychloroquine, that’s offensive to me. And it killed people, and it killed people."

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicine that former President Donald Trump publicized as useful against COVID-19, but over months of study it showed no consistent beneficial effect, while also posing dangers to some patients. Ducey banned its use for COVID-19, as did many other officials around the country.

During the interview, Ward also lambasted a group of 18 Republican legislators who sent her a letter in February demanding the party audit the election in which she retained the chairmanship.

Misstating the demand in the letter, Ward said, "The legislators who signed that letter who said Kelli Ward should resign — look who’s on that list, and you’ll know who we need to replace."

On Sunday, both Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley, who had signed that earlier letter, and a separate unnamed group of Republicans sent out letters condemning Ward's comments in the interview.