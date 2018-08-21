Election Day in Tucson
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez says anyone who can’t put their early ballot in the mail by Aug. 22 should drop it off at an early voting site.

Voters with mail-in ballots should have them in the mail by Wednesday, Aug. 22, to ensure they get to election officials before next week’s primary.

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez recommends anyone unable to mail a ballot in time should drop it off at one of several early voting sites located at:

  • Mission Library, 2770 S. Mission Road
  • Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road
  • Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Pima County Natural Resources, 3500 W. River Road
  • Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Magee Road
  • Downtown Recorder’s Office, 240 N. Stone Ave, first floor
  • Ballot Processing Center, 6550 S. Country Club Road
  • Recorder’s Eastside Annex, 6920 E. Broadway
  • Sahuarita/Green Valley, The Good Shepherd UCC, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive
  • Salazar-Ajo Library, 15 W. Plaza St., Ajo
  • Tohono O’odham Ki:Ki Association, 51 Baboquivari Circle, Sells

All locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to the Pima County Recorder’s website at recorder.pima.gov or call 724-4330.

