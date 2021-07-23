 Skip to main content
Timeline of events: July 18 house fire, shootings leave 2 dead and others injured in Tucson
Shattered glass on the driver side of an AMR ambulance in a park near 36th St. and Kino Parkway where to EMT's were shot on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Sunday, July 18

3:46 p.m.: 

A house fire is reported on the 2100 block of East Irene Vista, near South Kino Parkway. Concerned neighbors and Tucson Fire Department crews arrive soon after.

Approximately 3:50 p.m.:

Two American Medical Response EMTs are shot at Silverlake Park, about a mile away from the house fire.

Police suspect Leslie Scarlett, 35, fired repeatedly into the cab of an AMR rig, wounding both emergency medical technicians inside.

Jacob Dindinger, 20, is shot in the head as he sits behind the wheel. His condition has repeatedly been described as "extremely critical." The EMT in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman who has not yet been publicly identified, is shot in the arm and chest but is able to describe the gunman and the SUV he was driving. She has reportedly been released from the hospital.

MORE: 1 of 2 EMT's ambushed in Tucson shooting attack ID'd

Dindinger and his colleague were parked at Silverlake Park due to an unrelated medical emergency when they were ambushed, officials say. 

3:53 p.m.:

Firefighters on scene at the house fire report over emergency radio that shots are being fired at them.

Scarlett arrived at the burning house after attacking the two EMTs at Silverlake Park and shot at the responding firefighters and neighbors, police say.

A neighbor trying to help, 44-year-old Cory Saunders, is shot and killed. Another neighbor has a bullet graze his head and a TFD fire captain is shot in the arm.

The gunman flees.

Luis Bravo describes the scene on Irene Vista in Tucson as neighbors and Tucson firefighters were ambushed by a gunman on Sunday, July 18. Video by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star 2021

Approximately 4 p.m.:

After ambushing the firefighters and neighbors, police say Scarlett rammed the patrol car of TPD Officer Danny Leon a few streets away from the house fire. Scarlett then opens fire on Leon, who is able to get outside the patrol car and return fire. Leon shoots and critically wounds Scarlett before immediately rendering aid.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodycam footage of Tucson Police Officer Danny Leon responding to the chaotic shooting scene on Irene Vista. Leon collides with suspect Leslie Scarlett, 35, and shoots him on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Tucson Police Department video.

Monday, July 19

Tucson police report that the children who lived at the house where the fire and shooting took place were found safe after having been reported missing. 

A city of Tucson employee brings in plywood on Monday to secure the burned house at 2141 E. Irene Vista after a house fire and shooting on Sunday afternoon. 

At a news conference Tucson Chief of Police Chris Magnus shares more details about the investigation. 

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus gave an update at Monday afternoon on the shooting attacks Sunday on the city’s south side, in which one person was shot to death and several others — including 2 paramedics and a firefighter - were wounded.

Magnus says the Tucson Fire Department captain who was shot in the arm is out of the hospital and the neighbor who was grazed by a bullet did not need to be hospitalized for his injuries. He also says Scarlett is in critical condition. 

Bodycam footage of Leon's gunfight with Scarlett and audio of radio distress calls from firefighters who were attacked at the house fire are played at the conference. 

Wednesday, July 21

Homicide Survivors Inc. holds a candlelight vigil at the Mercado San Augustin Annex to honor the victims and survivors of the attack.

A vigil was held by local non-profit Homicide Survivors Inc. for the heroes and victims of a July 18 shooting and fire that left a Southside Tucson neighborhood reeling.

MORE: Tim Steller's opinion: Shocking attack on Tucson's helpers can reinforce faith in each other

Thursday, July 22

The body found in the burning house of Irene Vista is confirmed as 36-year-old Jennifer A. Fells, police say. Fells, a mother of three, is believed to have been dating Scarlett. 

Police also say Scarlett died on July 21.

MORE: Alleged Tucson gunman dies; body confirmed as girlfriend

