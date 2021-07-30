Timeline of events: July 18 house fire, shootings leave 4 dead, including gunman, and others injured in Tucson

Info box

If you would like to contribute to the Gofundme set up for Jacob Dindinger, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com

If you would like to contribute to the Gofundme set up for Jennifer Fells, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com

If you would like to contribute to the Gofundme set up for Cory Saunders, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com