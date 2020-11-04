 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tippett, Pratt and King projected to win election to Vail School District governing board

Tippett, Pratt and King projected to win election to Vail School District governing board

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series

From left, Allison Pratt, Callie Tippett and Chris King won seats on the Vail School District Governing Board during the 2020 election.

 Photos courtesy of the candidates

Board members Callie Tippett and Allison Pratt and newcomer Chris King are on track to win election to the Vail School District Governing Board Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday, Pima County still had upwards of 44,000 votes to count.

The Vail School District serves about 14,000 children.

Callie Tippett

Vail governing board president Tippett has served on the board for the last four years, and her three children attend Vail schools. She is a founding member of the Vail Parent Network where she advocated for school funding issues, the restoration of JTED funding and other critical school funding sources.

Her top issues are providing parents with quality education choices and finding new and innovative ways of educating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allison Pratt

Pratt has been on the Vail governing board for five years, after being appointed to the board before winning an election four years ago.

Pratt said one of her top issues is working with other board members to meet the needs of students, their families and staff through the changing pandemic situation.

Chris King

Newcomer King retired from the U.S. Air Force after a 20-year career and has a son and a daughter who attended Vail schools. He’s a certified substitute teacher and works at local middle and high schools.

He has also served on numerous boards in the community in a variety of capacities, he said.

His three top issues in the district are safety, community and respect.

The three candidates have garnered more votes than Andre Mixon, who was also seeking a seat on the board. 

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News