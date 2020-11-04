Tippett, Pratt and King projected to win election to Vail School District governing board

Board members Callie Tippett and Allison Pratt and newcomer Chris King are on track to win election to the Vail School District Governing Board Tuesday night.
As of Wednesday, Pima County still had upwards of 44,000 votes to count.
The Vail School District serves about 14,000 children.
Vail governing board president Tippett has served on the board for the last four years, and her three children attend Vail schools. She is a founding member of the Vail Parent Network where she advocated for school funding issues, the restoration of JTED funding and other critical school funding sources.
Her top issues are providing parents with quality education choices and finding new and innovative ways of educating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pratt has been on the Vail governing board for five years, after being appointed to the board before winning an election four years ago.
Pratt said one of her top issues is working with other board members to meet the needs of students, their families and staff through the changing pandemic situation.
Newcomer King retired from the U.S. Air Force after a 20-year career and has a son and a daughter who attended Vail schools. He’s a certified substitute teacher and works at local middle and high schools.
He has also served on numerous boards in the community in a variety of capacities, he said.
His three top issues in the district are safety, community and respect.
The three candidates have garnered more votes than Andre Mixon, who was also seeking a seat on the board.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara
In this Series
Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far
-
Updated
Associated Press calls Arizona for Biden; Trump says he will win even without Arizona
-
Updated
Mark Kelly declared winner over Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race
-
Updated
Arizona voters approve legalized recreational marijuana
- 22 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.