Tippett, Pratt and King win election to Vail School District governing board

Board members Callie Tippett and Allison Pratt and newcomer Chris King won election to the Vail School District Governing Board Tuesday night.

The Vail School District serves about 14,000 children.

Vail governing board president Tippett has served on the board for the last four years, and her three children attend Vail schools. She is a founding member of the Vail Parent Network where she advocated for school funding issues, the restoration of JTED funding and other critical school funding sources.

Her top issues are providing parents with quality education choices and finding new and innovative ways of educating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pratt has been on the Vail governing board for five years, after being appointed to the board before winning an election four years ago.

Pratt said one of her top issues is working with other board members to meet the needs of students, their families and staff through the changing pandemic situation.

Newcomer King retired from the U.S. Air Force after a 20-year career and has a son and a daughter who attended Vail schools. He’s a certified substitute teacher and works at local middle and high schools.