Tissue paper does not belong in curbside recycling

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Once the gifts are unwrapped, you may find yourself wondering whether the leftover debris from the packages should go in the trash or the recycling bin.

Tucson Environmental Services says that tissue paper should not go in curbside recycling. Reuse it if it in in good enough shape.

It could be used to wrap your more delicate ornaments before storing them after Christmas.

If you can't or don't want to reuse it, throw it in the trash.

Learn more about what can and cannot be recycled at facebook.com/TucsonEnvironmentalServices

