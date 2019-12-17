Tissue paper does not belong in curbside recycling

Once the gifts are unwrapped, you may find yourself wondering whether the leftover debris from the packages should go in the trash or the recycling bin.

Tucson Environmental Services says that tissue paper should not go in curbside recycling. Reuse it if it in in good enough shape.

It could be used to wrap your more delicate ornaments before storing them after Christmas.

If you can't or don't want to reuse it, throw it in the trash.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

