Today, Feb. 18, is voter registration deadline for Arizona presidential preference election
  • Updated
Democratic candidates

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa.  

 Charlie Neibergall / The Associated Press

Today — Tuesday, Feb. 18 — is the last day to register to vote in Arizona’s March 17 presidential preference election. Only registered Democrats will be eligible to cast ballots.

The Republican Party is not holding a presidential preference vote in Arizona, meaning only Democratic candidates will be on the ballot.

The state’s preference election comes two weeks after the Super Tuesday primaries, where voters in 16 states cast their votes.

Voters who want to participate in the Arizona presidential preference election must be registered as Democrats by midnight tonight. Independents and people who are registered with no party affiliation will have to change their political party by then in order to vote.

You can register to vote or change your party affiliation at:

servicearizona.com/voterRegistration

Voters can change their party affiliation again after the presidential preference election.

You can check the status or party affiliation of your voter registration here: 

recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo

Some other important election dates:

Feb. 19 — Early ballots mailed.

Feb. 19-March 13 — In-person early voting at several Pima County Recorder locations. For locations, go to

www.recorder.pima.gov/earlyvotingsites

March 6 — Last day to request mail-in ballot.

March 16 — In-person emergency voting.

March 17 — Arizona’s presidential preference election; Democratic Party only.

More information is available at www.recorder.pima.gov

