Today in too-hot Tucson news: Hottest Aug. 13 on record

Thursday's high temperature in Tucson set a new daily record and was the second hottest August day on record, weather officials said.

The Tucson airport recorded 111 degrees as the high temperature Thursday, the National Weather Service said in a Facebook post. It's the hottest August 13th on record.

The high temperature also came close to the hottest August day on record — 112 degrees — on August 1, 1993, the weather service said.

Thursday's high temperature was the 10th time it has gotten hotter than 110 degrees in August in Tucson. The last time it was at least 110 degrees was August 21, 2019.

The record and near-record high temperatures are expected to stick around through Sunday.

The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for Thursday morning through Sunday night this week for Pima County, the Tohono O’odham Nation, and south-central and southeast Pinal County.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.