Arizona Gives Day

Donate to a nonprofit on Arizona Gives Day, April 2

About 230 Southern Arizona nonprofits of all sizes are participating in Arizona Gives Day. The organizations represent diverse interests including animals, the arts, children, community development, education, the environment, human services, seniors and more. Donations can be made online at www.azgives.org

More than 75 of the Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations also qualify for the Arizona Tax Credit for Qualifying Charitable Organizations. Several participating organizations are also Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations under the Arizona Foster Care Charitable Tax Credit. This is a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $500 for single or head-of-households or $1,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly on Arizona income taxes.

Several local nonprofits are planning special events to boost funding in conjunction with Arizona Gives Day.