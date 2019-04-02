It’s a given that the first Tuesday in April has become known for giving in Arizona.
Arizona Gives Day became a thing six years ago; last year the 24-hour period of online giving raised more than $3.2 million for nonprofits statewide. This year the event is Tuesday, April 2. Donations can be made online all day to benefit more than 700 nonprofits.
“Last year was the largest annual amount to date, which brought our total raised since 2013 to $13.4 million,” said Jennifer Purcell, director of community engagement for the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. “We have been steadily increasing each year and we hope to continue that trend, along with our mission to bring awareness to the public about what the nonprofit sector does and help to build philanthropy in the state.” The alliance spearheads Arizona Gives Day and provides resources and support for Arizona nonprofits.
Purcell said Arizona Gives Day, which offers more than $180,000 in incentive prizes for participating organizations, has become an important outreach vehicle for nonprofits of all sizes.
The prizes — courtesy of sponsors such as FirstBank, Thunderbirds Charities and the Freeport McMoRan Foundation — are separated into categories including most dollars raised for micro, small, mid-size and large nonprofits. There are 86 prize opportunities total, including prizes for rural nonprofits and Power Hour Awards based on the number of unique donors who donate a minimum dollar amount during 60-minute periods throughout the day. A new Golden Ticket Award will offer 16 $1,000 awards in random drawings of donations in amounts of $25 or larger between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The online donation drive can be accessed through individual nonprofit websites or through the Arizona Gives Day website, www.azgives.org
The event offers a collective opportunity for organizations to boost their public profiles, said Nicole Glasner, executive director for development of Clinica Amistad.
The small, all-volunteer South Tucson clinic began providing no-cost primary and preventive health care, education and medications in 2003. It will combine the Arizona Gives Day campaign (donate online at www.clinicaamistad.org/donate/) with an April crowd-funding effort in hopes of raising at least $20,000. A portion of the April fundraising will be matched by a private grant.
“We provide free health care for people who can’t afford insurance or medical bills. We serve the working poor — people who have minimum-wage jobs and people with one or two part-time jobs where insurance is not provided or insurance doesn’t cover what they need. Insurance and health-care costs are so high that the people we see are often making choices between buying food and essential medications, such as insulin,” said Glasner.
Glasner said Clinica Amistad is dedicated to alleviating these issues to allow people to remain healthy, productive members of the community. This year, it expects to serve more than 1,000 adults.
Of those served, 59 percent have diabetes and 64 percent have been diagnosed with hypertension, said Larry Jagnow, board president.
“I can give you lots of facts and figures, but the most important thing for folks to remember is that we are caring for our fellow human beings — the poor and underserved who need help the most. These are folks who want to succeed if given the right opportunity. ... They are here in the U.S. because they are trying to build better lives, and if we can do something to help them to build better lives, it helps them and it helps the U.S.,” Jagnow said.
Ultimately, Jagnow hopes that Arizona Gives Day will provide a much-needed boost for the clinic, which receives no federal or state funding and depends on private donations, grants and corporate sponsorships.