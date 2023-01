Tohono Chul Park will host a ceremony next week to celebrate the life of Lydia Reis, known around Tucson as "The Umbrella Lady," who died Jan. 8 after being struck by a vehicle Jan. 5 on Ina Road.

The event, at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte, will start at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30 and will feature a short ceremony in the park's performance garden followed by refreshments, according to Tohono Chul's website.

Admission to the park will be free for the event.