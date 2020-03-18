Tohono O’odham closing casinos around Tucson, Glendale location

Desert Diamond Casinos are closed temporarily to fight the COVID-19 spread, officials said.

The closure, which started late Wednesday, affects casino locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why/Ajo and the tribe's West Valley casino in Glendale.

Tohono O’odham Nation and the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise officials said they decided to close in order to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees will get paid while the casinos are closed, Rudy Prieto, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said in a news release Wednesday.

“In this unprecedented time, it is our duty to protect the community and collective action is needed to slow this virus,” said Ned Norris Jr., Tohono O’odham Nation chairman. “I commend the other tribal casinos who are also making tough decisions for their own communities as well."

The Pasqua Yaqui tribe announced earlier this week that its Casino del Sol in the Tucson area is closed because of the virus.

