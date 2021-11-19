Tohono O’odham woman can't use religious freedom as defense for protesting border wall

The construction was taking place in an area that was temporarily closed, and a law enforcement ranger told her several times before arresting her that she had to leave or would be arrested.

Ortega was charged with interfering with agency function and violating a closure order, both misdemeanors.

Another Tohono O’odham woman, Nellie Jo David, was also protesting and arrested with Ortega that day. David accepted a plea agreement, which included probation and a $200 fine.

Bowman wrote that Ortega was “disturbed by the destruction and desecration of the land near the springs” and “spiritually wounded by the knowledge that the border wall was going to interrupt access of tribal members to their ancestral lands.”

But she concluded Ortega was unable to prove the government imposed a substantial burden on her religious activities because she had access to Quitobaquito Springs, which was not subject to the closure order.

At one point, tribal members didn’t have access to the spiritual site because of the construction, but after a protest, the work stopped and they were allowed access to the site through an application process, according to court records.