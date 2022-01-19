Tohono O’odham woman found not guilty in border wall protest

To that argument, Knight said the government didn’t show how Ortega’s presence at the construction site posed a danger. Officials could have allowed her to stand on the side of the road, or they could have temporarily stopped construction, Knight said, pointing out that the construction did in fact stop when they were arresting Ortega.

Bowman agreed with the defense, saying the government did not use the least restrictive means possible.

“The court has recognized actions of Indigenous people defending their land as an exercise of religion,” Knight said. “I thought maybe that would have been a given, but it clearly wasn't.”

Knight says there has been some recognition of Native American religion in past cases but typically in the form of ceremony rather than religiously driven action.

While this may not set a legal precedent, it does create a model for how similar cases could be defended going forward, she said.

After the ruling, supporters of Ortega gathered outside the courthouse to talk about the importance and meaning of the ruling, speaking in both English and Oʼodham.