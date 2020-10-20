Tohono O'odham Nation donates $1M each to UA, ASU for COVID-19 research

UA researchers have been involved in understanding the coronavirus and testing people across the state since the pandemic's arrival in the United States in the spring. An antibody test developed by immunologists in the College of Medicine-Tucson has been deployed throughout Arizona in partnership with Gov. Doug Ducey, according to the UA.

The UA also developed a program to quickly test its students, faculty and staff, and has shared testing kits with communities across the state, said UA officials. UA President Robert C. Robbins said the nation's gift will enable researchers to create new, more efficient, effective and affordable COVID-19 tests.

"The University of Arizona is proud to partner with the Tohono O'odham Nation, particularly as our main campus is located on their ancestral homelands," said Robbins. "As Arizona's land-grant university, our mission is to serve the entire state, and the nation's support will allow this work to continue and expand, and help Arizona emerge stronger from this pandemic," Robbins said.

ASU President Michael M. Crow said the university is grateful for the nation's support, and the gift "will enable us to intensify our efforts to manage the complexities of this pandemic and prepare for future public health emergencies by investing in scientific preparedness."

Crow said more than 2,000 researchers at ASU were working to better understand the coronavirus and come up with science-based solutions to fight it.

