Tohono O'odham open new fire and police substation

The new San Xavier Fire and Police Substation officially opened its doors Thursday, bringing comprehensive public safety services to the area.

The newly constructed substation, located at 1510 W. San Xavier Road, west of Interstate 19 near San Xavier del Bac Mission, will service the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation, including Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment properties in Tucson and Sahuarita, a news release from the Tohono O’odham Nation said.

The facility will house the tribe's fire and police departments and its Emergency Medical Services.

The substation is about 10,500 square feet in size, designed by LEA Architects and constructed by Canyon Building and Design, the news release said.

“The opening of the new San Xavier Fire and Police Substation reflects the Tohono O’odham Nation’s commitment to the health and safety of its citizens,” Tohono O’odham Chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in the news release. “This is a momentous day not only for the Nation and the San Xavier District, but to those individuals who dedicate their life to public service and have helped make this new facility a reality. I commend all those who worked to make this day possible.”