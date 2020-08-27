Tohono O'odham police officer responding to 'armed and erratic driver' killed west of Tucson

A Tohono O’odham Nation police officer responding to a report about an armed and erratic driver was killed Thursday in an incident near a tribal casino about two hours west of Tucson, authorities said.

The officer died near the Desert Diamond Casino in Why, a news release from the FBI said. Gov. Doug Ducey identified the officer as Officer Bryan Brown and said flags at state buildings in Arizona would be flown at half staff Friday.

A statement from the tribe said officers were responding to a report of a public disturbance “by an armed and erratic driver” and that one officer suffered a serious injury attempting to arrest the person.

Brown was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

“This morning, the Tohono O’odham Police Department tragically lost one of its officers during the arrest of an individual,” the statement read.

Why, a tiny community of less than 200 people 30 miles north of the Mexico border, is located about 120 miles west of Tucson on Arizona 86.

Tohono O’odham police declined comment and referred calls to the tribe’s public relations person, who referred calls to the FBI, which investigates serious crimes on tribal lands.