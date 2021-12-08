Tohono O'odham woman arrested in border protest tries again to use religious freedom defense

Knight counters that it’s not the closure order that imposed a substantial burden on Ortega’s right to exercise her religion, but the criminal prosecution and any related punishment.

“Absent this prosecution, Ms. Ortega was able to engage in the relevant exercise of her religion: doing whatever she could to protect her people’s sacred lands, including placing her own body between the equipment she viewed as harmful and the land she viewed as sacred,” Knight said in the motion. “… It is the validity of the prosecution, not the legality of the construction project, that this court must decide.”

Knight also argues the judge had too narrow an understanding of Ortega’s religious actions when ruling there was no substantial burden because Ortega had access to the spring.

“When in fact, her religious practice encompasses the act of defending her sacred land,” Knight said in an interview. “So defending them, itself, standing in front of that truck, all of that — that's like prayer for her.”

Thirdly, the judge wasn’t specific enough on what constituted a substantial burden when she said there wasn’t one, Knight said.